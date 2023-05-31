Go First extends flight cancellations till June 4, to refund payments

UAE's leading event venue is home to some of the world’s largest exhibitions, such as Gitex Global, Gulfood, Arabian Travel Market, Arab Health and others
India's Go First has cancelled all its flights until June 4, 2023, citing operational reasons. Earlier, cancellations were scheduled till May 30.
"We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations", the airline said in a post on Twitter. "We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can."
The airline added that a full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly.
"As you aware", the post continued, "the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly. We thank you for your patience."
Go First also provided customers with a link to visit for more information, adding that customers were free to contact the airline via phone or email for assistance, queries or concerns.
Last month, the airline was issued a show cause notice for their failure to continue service operations safely, efficiently and reliably. They were also directed to stop the booking and sale of tickets directly or indirectly, with immediate effect, and until further orders.
UAE passengers flying in from India were also impacted by cancellations last month, with travel agents saying Go First management provided them with little to no clarity regarding grounded flights. On Twitter, scores of passengers asked if flights post-May 5 would take off, but the responses from the airline's social media team were non-committal.
