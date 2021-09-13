Gerry’s dnata wins multi-year contract with Gulf Air in Pakistan
The partnership will see Gerry’s dnata provide quality and safe ground, passenger and cargo handling services to the airline at six airports in Pakistan
Gerry’s dnata, Pakistan’s leading ground services provider, has been awarded a multi-year contract by Gulf Air to manage six major airports in the country.
The partnership will see Gerry’s dnata provide quality and safe ground, passenger and cargo handling services to the airline at six airports in Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Multan and Faisalabad.
“We are proud to be the ground handler of choice for Gulf Air in Pakistan. We consistently invest in infrastructure, cutting-edge technologies and training to deliver the best possible services for our customers," Syed Haris Raza, CEO of Gerry’s dnata.
"Our new contract is a vote of confidence in our quality offering, and a testament to our team’s hard work and commitment to safety and service excellence. We look forward to a long-standing partnership with the airline,” he added.
In recent years Gerry’s dnata has significantly invested in facilities, equipment, training and technology, while continually expanding its operations in Pakistan.
Gerry’s dnata’s investments include a state-of-the-art import cargo centre at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi. The 72,000 square feet facility is equipped with the latest technologies ensuring safe and efficient handling and storage of all types of cargo.
Offering uncompromised temperature-controlled handling and storage solutions to airline customers, the GDP-certified facility has played a key role in the safe handling of Covid-19 vaccines, rapid test kits and other essential goods.
Gerry’s dnata also expanded its operations at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore and opened a new export cargo terminal. The expansion nearly tripled the company’s cargo handling capacity in Lahore, supporting customers and their customers in increasing fruit export from the region.
The Gerry’s dnata’s services are underpinned by the constant growth of its customer base. Having won over 10 new contracts in the past 18 months, Gerry’s dnata now serves over 30 scheduled and unscheduled airline customers at seven Pakistani airports.
— business@khaleejtimes.com
-
Aviation
Gerry’s dnata wins multi-year contract with ...
The partnership will see Gerry’s dnata provide quality and safe ... READ MORE
-
Corporate
Demand for Abu Dhabi industrial land surges in...
The rising demand on leasable land in Abu Dhabi for trade, logistics, ... READ MORE
-
Aviation
Air Arabia launches new flights to Entebbe in...
New service from Sharjah will commence on October 10 READ MORE
-
Energy
Lulu Group inks its major green milestone project ...
SirajPower to develop a solar carport at Lulu Group’s Dubai... READ MORE
-
News
Work permits for teenagers to help them gain...
Step-by-step guide for kids aged 15-18 years READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Air India Express flight to Sharjah turns back...
According to an official of the airport, the incident occurred around ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 2-month contest launched to build robots for ...
The winning team also stands to get a cash prize of up to Dh50,000 READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai-Abu Dhabi bus service resumes
The bus service will start from Ibn Battuta Bus Station in Dubai and... READ MORE
UAE Holidays 2021
UAE holidays: 2 more long weekends this year
13 September 2021
Transport
Dubai-Abu Dhabi bus service resumes
13 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases in over a year
12 September 2021
News
Dubai: Delivery rider helps out family stranded on highway
13 September 2021
News
UAE: Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defense rescue man who fell from Jebel Jais