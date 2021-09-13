Gerry’s dnata wins multi-year contract with Gulf Air in Pakistan

The partnership will see Gerry’s dnata provide quality and safe ground, passenger and cargo handling services to the airline at six airports in Pakistan

Gerry’s dnata, Pakistan’s leading ground services provider, has been awarded a multi-year contract by Gulf Air to manage six major airports in the country.

The partnership will see Gerry’s dnata provide quality and safe ground, passenger and cargo handling services to the airline at six airports in Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Multan and Faisalabad.

“We are proud to be the ground handler of choice for Gulf Air in Pakistan. We consistently invest in infrastructure, cutting-edge technologies and training to deliver the best possible services for our customers," Syed Haris Raza, CEO of Gerry’s dnata.

"Our new contract is a vote of confidence in our quality offering, and a testament to our team’s hard work and commitment to safety and service excellence. We look forward to a long-standing partnership with the airline,” he added.

In recent years Gerry’s dnata has significantly invested in facilities, equipment, training and technology, while continually expanding its operations in Pakistan.

Gerry’s dnata’s investments include a state-of-the-art import cargo centre at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi. The 72,000 square feet facility is equipped with the latest technologies ensuring safe and efficient handling and storage of all types of cargo.

Offering uncompromised temperature-controlled handling and storage solutions to airline customers, the GDP-certified facility has played a key role in the safe handling of Covid-19 vaccines, rapid test kits and other essential goods.

Gerry’s dnata also expanded its operations at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore and opened a new export cargo terminal. The expansion nearly tripled the company’s cargo handling capacity in Lahore, supporting customers and their customers in increasing fruit export from the region.

The Gerry’s dnata’s services are underpinned by the constant growth of its customer base. Having won over 10 new contracts in the past 18 months, Gerry’s dnata now serves over 30 scheduled and unscheduled airline customers at seven Pakistani airports.

