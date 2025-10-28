  • search in Khaleej Times
Deboard plane, get on flying taxis? DXB passengers to reach hotels, malls in minutes

Work on DXV, the first vertiport in the UAE which is under construction near DXB, is on schedule to meet its deadline to be operational by first quarter of 2026

Published: Tue 28 Oct 2025, 1:52 PM

With the expected delivery of Dubai International Vertiport (DXV) to be used by flying taxis by first quarter of next year, a top official from Joby Aviation is looking into the opportunity of tapping into existing helipads in hotels, hospitals, malls and other buildings to offer passengers smooth travel from the airport to their destination.

“This means a traveller from Dubai International Airport (DXB) can go to Madinat Jumeirah or nearby Burj Al Arab in just eight minutes on a flying taxi (instead of the usual 45-minute day-time travel by car),” Anthony El-Khoury UAE General Manager Joby Aviation told Khaleej Times on Tuesday on sidelines of the 20th Future Hospitality Summit in Dubai.

Work on DXV, the first vertiport in the UAE which is under construction near DXB, is on schedule to meet its deadline to be operational by first quarter of 2026, El-Khoury confirmed.

Vertiports are designated areas for takeoff, landing, and servicing of flying taxis or eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) vehicles. Aside from DXV, there are three other sites being developed by Skyports in collaboration with Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Joby Aviation for the air taxi infrastructure network.

Building vertiports, however, requires big capital investment. El-Khoury said a viable option is to tap in to existing helipads and hotels, hospitals and malls to allow flying taxis to land at and take off from these destinations.

El-Khoury said possibly more than 30 helipads across Dubai can be jointly used by helicopters and eVTOLs (flying taxis).