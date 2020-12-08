Flying out of Dubai this weekend? Reach the airport early, urges Emirates

Emirates issues tips to keep in mind ahead of travelling.

More than 200,000 passengers are expected to travel through Dubai International Airport during the Christmas holiday period as UAE residents and citizens head home or to other destinations, according to the Emirates’ latest booking figures.

The busiest day for travel will be on Friday, December 11, but high passenger traffic is expected to start on Tuesday,and will run through December 21, according to the Dubai-based airline.

Here’s a checklist released by Emirates to make travel smoother for travellers:

1. Check the latest travel requirements to booked destination.

2. Leave for the airport early to avoid delays with expected traffic congestion while reaching Terminal 3.

3. Reach the airport at least 3 hours prior to flying time.

4. Passengers physically checking in at the airport must check in no later than 3 hours prior to departure, regardless of class of travel.

5. Travellers who present themselves less than 60 minutes prior to their scheduled flight departure will not be accepted for travel.

6. Check in online 48 hours to 90 minutes before flight departure.

7. Passengers who check-in online should visit the airline’s check-in counters at the airport to collect their boarding pass and to verify travel documents required for each destination country.

8. Customers are urged to use the self check-in and bag drop kiosks for a more seamless airport experience.

9. Use Emirates’ biometric path for a contactless journey from specific check-in desks in Terminal 3 to boarding gates, with less document checks and less queuing. Immigration formalities have also been streamlined with biometrics and facial recognition activated at both the smart gates and tunnel.

10. Passengers should check the latest Covid-19 travel and specific testing requirements for their destination at: www.emirates.com/ae/english/help/covid-19/travel-requirements-by-destination/

11. Passengers can avail special rates on Covid-19 PCR test certificates at clinics across Dubai by presenting their ticket or boarding pass. Home or office testing is also available, with results in 48 hours.