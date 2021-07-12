Flydubai to resume service to Naples, start Salzburg flights
Flights to Naples will be operated within the quarantine-free travel corridor that has recently been established between Italy and the UAE.
Dubai-based Flydubai will see Naples in Italy and Salzburg in Austria join its network later this month. The carrier will start its four-times-a-week service to Salzburg International Airport (SZG) from July 15 and resume its operations to Naples Airport (NAP) from July 31.
Hamad Obaidalla, chief commercial officer at flydubai, said: "We are excited to connect Salzburg to the UAE with direct air links for the first time which will also offer passengers from the neighbouring region a more comfortable and convenient travel option. We continue to grow our operations in Europe and with the resumption of flights to Naples flydubai is able to offer greater choice this summer. We are seeing steady growth in passenger traffic as more countries ease travel restrictions. We will continue to grow our network in the months ahead."
Flights to Naples will be operated within the quarantine-free travel corridor that has recently been established between Italy and the UAE enabling passengers to travel between the two countries with fewer restrictions. Passengers need to present a negative Covid-19 test result at check-in taken no more than 48 hours before departure from the UAE. On arrival in Italy, all passengers over the age of two years will be required to take a rapid antigen test.
