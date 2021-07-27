Aviation
Flydubai to operate flights to Hargeisa from August 10

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on July 27, 2021

With this, the airline will now be flying to 12 points in nine African countries.


Dubai-based carrier flydubai announced on Tuesday the start of its three-times-a-week service to Hargeisa Egal International Airport (HGA), becoming the first carrier to operate to the Somaliland city from Dubai.

Flights from Terminal 2, DXB, to Hargeisa will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from August 10, 2021.

Return business class fares from DXB to HGA start from Dh4,700 and return economy class fares start from Dh1,600.

This will bring the number of destinations flydubai operates to in Africa to 12 points in nine countries including Sohag International Airport (HMB) and Sharm El Sheikh International Airport (SSH) which started earlier this summer.

Commenting on the relaunch of the route, Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO of flydubai, said: "We are committed to provide underserved markets with direct air links to Dubai. We are pleased to restart our operations to Hargeisa which will provide the Somali diaspora with a convenient option to visit their families and friends in their home country. With the codeshare agreement with Emirates and the interline agreements we have in place more than 200 destinations can now be reached through Dubai's aviation hub."




