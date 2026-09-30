Flydubai suspends Israel flights amid investigation into mid-air altercation

Flydubai on Wednesday said it suspended all flights to and from Israel following the incident on flight FZ 1073 on September 30, which was diverted following an altercation on board.

The suspension was made in coordination with the relevant authorities and will remain in place while the investigation continues. A flydubai spokesperson said the airline would review the decision “as more information becomes available”.

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The FZ 1073 flight was operating from Dubai International (DXB) to Ben Gurion International Airport (TLV) when an altercation took place in the flight deck, flydubai said earlier. On-duty flydubai crew travelling on the flight secured the aircraft and diverted it to Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely. All passengers and crew were reported safe and accounted for. The airline deployed two replacement aircraft to Tabuk, and said the incident had no impact on other scheduled operations across its network.

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“The safety and wellbeing of our passengers, crew and operations remain our highest priority," the spokesperson said. “This temporary suspension will allow the relevant authorities to continue their work and establish all the facts surrounding the incident.”

The carrier said it is fully committed to supporting the investigation and maintaining the highest safety standards across its network. It added that it remains in close coordination with government authorities, regulators and airport stakeholders.

“We apologise to passengers whose travel plans have been affected and are working to provide support and alternative arrangements where possible,” the spokesperson said.