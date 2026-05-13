Flydubai says it has revised Pakistan flight schedule
Affected travellers are being contacted directly by airline for refunds and rebookings; passengers who booked through travel agents are advised to contact them directly
- PUBLISHED: Wed 13 May 2026, 4:52 PM UPDATED: Wed 13 May 2026, 5:13 PM
Flydubai on Wednesday said it has revised its flight schedule to Pakistan.
In a statement to Khaleej Times, the Dubai-based carrier said affected passengers are being contacted for rebooking and refunds.
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“Flydubai has recently revised its flight schedule to Pakistan. Customers whose flights have been affected are being contacted directly regarding their rebooking and refund options. Customers who have booked through a travel agent are advised to contact them directly,” a Flydubai spokesperson said in the statement.
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Flydubai operates flights to major Pakistani cities including Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Karachi, Faisalabad, Quetta, Sialkot and Multan.
“We apologise for the inconvenience caused to our passengers’ travel plans,” the spokesperson added.
The Dubai carrier has been operating at reduced capacity due to the regional military conflict.
A statement posted on Flydubai’s website on March 31 said flight durations and transit times in Dubai may be longer than usual due to the temporary rerouting of some flight paths.
It advised passengers to regularly check flight status and operational updates for the latest information before heading to the airport.