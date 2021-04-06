Flydubai resumes flights to Asmara

Flydubai has also partnered with Aster DM Healthcare and NMC Healthcare to offer passengers PCR testing at special rates

Flydubai has resumed flights to Eritrea’s capital Asmara with a weekly flight service.

Flights to Asmara start from April 15, and will operate between Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) and Asmara International Airport (ASM). Flights are now available to book on the flydubai website.

Flights from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) to Asmara International Airport (ASM) will operate on Thursdays. Return Business Class fares from DXB to ASM start from Dh4,410 and Economy Class fares start from Dh2,010. Return Business Class fares from ASM to DXB start from $1,270 and Economy Class fares start from $510. Fares include a $30 charge for Covid-19 testing on arrival to Asmara.

With the relaunch of flights to Asmara, flydubai has been steadily increasing its operations and has recently announced the start of flights to a number of destinations including Doha, Istanbul and the Maldives as well as new routes such as Malta, Tel Aviv and Tirana.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO at flydubai, said: “We continue to reopen destinations on our network and look forward to offering our passengers the convenience of direct airlinks to Dubai.”

Sudhir Sreedharan, SVP of Commercial Operations for the UAE, GCC, Africa and the Indian Subcontinent region at flydubai, said: “We are pleased to relaunch our operations to Eritrea as we continue to offer convenient and reliable travel services between both countries. We look forward to welcoming our passengers from Asmara back onboard our flights as they travel to Dubai and beyond on our growing network.”

Flydubai offers convenient and reliable travel services. Passengers will have the option to experience Business Class enjoying space and privacy in the cabin, a comfortable spacious seat, inflight entertainment with the latest films and TV shows available to watch and a range of dining options.

Passengers travelling in Economy Class will enjoy a Recaro designed seat offering optimal levels of space and comfort in the air. flydubai continues to roll-out WiFi across its fleet enabling passengers to stay connected during their flight and can browse the web, send emails, use social networks and get the latest news. Operating from Terminal 2, Dubai International, flydubai offers its passengers a convenient and efficient way to arrive and depart from Dubai.

Flydubai’s passenger experience has been redesigned to enable travel in a safe environment that minimizes crew and passenger contact and offers passengers confidence to travel at every step of their journey. The airline has recently introduced an extended multi-risk travel insurance that includes Covid-19 cover to offer passengers greater peace of mind when travelling.

In the UAE, flydubai has also partnered with Aster DM Healthcare and NMC Healthcare to offer passengers PCR testing at special rates. To take advantage of these special rates, passengers must be able to present a valid flydubai booking confirmation along with their Emirates ID or passport copy.

business@khaleejtimes.com