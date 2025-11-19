Flydubai to introduce new premium economy class, says CEO

Dubai’s smaller carrier Flydubai is planning to introduce premium economy, its chief executive said on the third day of Dubai Airshow 2025.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO of flydubai, said that the airline will introduce this new class on Boeing aircraft.

“We will have three classes. We will have premium economy, economy and business classes,” he said.

Flydubai on Tuesday signed a deal with European aircraft manufacturer Airbus for 150 A321neo aircraft, valued at $24 billion (Dh88 billion).

This addition diversifies Dubai’s smallest carrier’s narrow-body fleet and strengthens its long-term expansion plans. The aircraft will be delivered from 2031 onwards.

In addition, the airline sees this order playing a key role in the success of Dubai World Central’s expansion plans, an airport that aims to become the largest airport in the world.