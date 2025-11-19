  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Nov 19, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 28, 1447 | Fajr 05:18 | DXB weather-sun.svg30.1°C

Flydubai to introduce new premium economy class, says CEO

Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO of flydubai, said that the airline will introduce this new class on Boeing aircraft

Published: Wed 19 Nov 2025, 11:59 AM

Top Stories

Dubai's noise radars explained: How they work; violations and fines

Dubai's noise radars explained: How they work; violations and fines

Dubai announces Eid Al Etihad holiday for public sector

Dubai announces Eid Al Etihad holiday for public sector

Dubai World Cup 2026 tickets now on sale, prices start from Dh40

Dubai World Cup 2026 tickets now on sale, prices start from Dh40

Dubai’s smaller carrier Flydubai is planning to introduce premium economy, its chief executive said on the third day of Dubai Airshow 2025.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO of flydubai, said that the airline will introduce this new class on Boeing aircraft.

Recommended For You

Dubai: Rolex sells for record-breaking $4.7 million; 9th most expensive in history

Dubai: Rolex sells for record-breaking $4.7 million; 9th most expensive in history

Dubai Police sets new Guinness record for fastest drone in the world

Dubai Police sets new Guinness record for fastest drone in the world

Alphabet shares hit record after Berkshire makes rare tech bet with $4.9 billion stake

Alphabet shares hit record after Berkshire makes rare tech bet with $4.9 billion stake

Dubai: Dewa customers can now receive deposit refunds of up to Dh4,000 in just 30 minutes

Dubai: Dewa customers can now receive deposit refunds of up to Dh4,000 in just 30 minutes

Saudi says legal procedures underway after deadly bus crash leaves 45 pilgrims dead

Saudi says legal procedures underway after deadly bus crash leaves 45 pilgrims dead

 

“We will have three classes. We will have premium economy, economy and business classes,” he said.

Flydubai on Tuesday signed a deal with European aircraft manufacturer Airbus for 150 A321neo aircraft, valued at $24 billion (Dh88 billion).

This addition diversifies Dubai’s smallest carrier’s narrow-body fleet and strengthens its long-term expansion plans. The aircraft will be delivered from 2031 onwards.

In addition, the airline sees this order playing a key role in the success of Dubai World Central’s expansion plans, an airport that aims to become the largest airport in the world.