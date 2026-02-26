Flydubai posts record 2025 results as passenger numbers and revenue surge

Flydubai has reported its strongest-ever annual financial performance, posting a profit before tax of Dh2.2 billion ($591 million) for 2025, as the Dubai-based carrier continued to expand its network, grow its fleet and meet surging travel demand.

Total revenue for the 12 months ending 31 December 2025 rose 6 per cent year-on-year to Dh13.6 billion ($3.7 billion), up from Dh12.8 billion in 2024. Profit after tax reached Dh1.9 billion ($531 million), reflecting the airline’s investment in product upgrades, technological innovation and network expansion. The strong performance also underscores the carrier’s rising importance within Dubai’s aviation sector.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of flydubai, said the airline’s fifth consecutive year of profitability reflected “flydubai’s disciplined strategy and operational resilience,” adding that the carrier had effectively leveraged Dubai’s position as a global aviation hub. “Throughout this period, the carrier successfully captured strong, sustained passenger demand while maintaining a sharp focus on operational efficiency,” he said.

Passenger numbers climbed to a record 15.7 million in 2025, supported by increased frequencies, new routes and strong demand for both business and leisure travel. Business Class uptake alone rose 19 per cent, while passenger growth was led by the Middle East (+17 per cent), followed by Africa (+12 per cent) and Europe (+12 per cent). Overall network capacity, measured in ASKM, rose 6 per cent, with the airline operating 126,604 flights over the year.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer of flydubai, said the results reflected the “resilience of flydubai’s business model and the agility of our people,” noting that the airline had navigated geopolitical uncertainty, supply chain constraints and rising maintenance costs while sustaining its commercial momentum. “Today, we connect 140 airports to Dubai, facilitating trade, tourism and cultural exchange,” he said.

The airline continued its network buildout in 2025, launching nine new destinations including Riga, Vilnius, Al Alamein and Nairobi, and resuming flights to Chișinău, Damascus and Tabriz. Its fleet grew to 97 aircraft after the delivery of 12 Boeing 737 MAX 8s, while the retrofit of eight 737‑800s brought the total number of enhanced aircraft to 25. A major milestone came at the Dubai Airshow with orders for 150 Airbus A321neos and 75 Boeing 737 MAXs, broadening the carrier’s long-term fleet strategy.

On the operations front, flydubai reported an Ebitdaof Dh4.0 billion, with fuel accounting for 25 per cent of operating expenses. On-time performance improved 6 per cent over 2024, while the airline’s cash and bank balance reached Dh5.6 billion.

Customer experience also saw major upgrades, including complimentary inflight entertainment and meals across Economy Class, and an agreement to roll out high-speed Starlink connectivity from 2026.

Looking ahead, Al Ghaith said flydubai remains focused on digitisation, AI-driven technologies and talent development as it prepares for future growth. “Demand for travel remains healthy, and the fundamentals of our business are strong,” he said.