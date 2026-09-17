Flydubai to add 80 destinations with Air India, Uzbekistan Airways partnerships

Flydubai has announced new interline agreements with Air India and Uzbekistan Airways, expanding its global network across Asia, Australia and Europe.

These partnerships provide flydubai passengers with seamless access to more than 80 additional destinations through its partners’ networks, while offering Air India and Uzbekistan Airways customers convenient connections to key destinations across the airline’s network via Dubai, with single-ticket itineraries and through-checked baggage.

With these additions, flydubai’s interline network now comprises 46 partner airlines, reinforcing the carrier’s strategic role in enhancing Dubai's connectivity and strengthening the emirate's position as a global hub for travel and commerce.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “Our interline partnerships with Air India and Uzbekistan Airways mark a significant step forward in flydubai’s network expansion strategy, offering our passengers greater choice as they connect through Dubai. Air India brings South Asia, Southeast Asia and Australian markets within reach, while Uzbekistan Airways adds a vital corridor through Central Asia, Russia and into Europe, further strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading hub connecting the East and the West, and reinforcing our ability to boost connectivity to key international markets.”

Through Air India, flydubai customers will gain access to key Indian destinations, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Chandigarh, Goa, Jaipur, Pune and Varanasi, as well as international gateways including Bali, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Mauritius, Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo.

Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer, at Air India, said: “At Air India, we are steadily expanding our partnerships with leading airlines around the world to offer our customers access to an even broader global network, with seamless connectivity and greater travel choice beyond our own destinations. Our partnership with flydubai strengthens access to markets across the Middle East and beyond via Dubai, while also welcoming flydubai customers onto Air India’s growing international network.

"As we continue our transformation journey, we look forward to introducing more travellers to Air India’s new experience and the warmth of true Indian hospitality across an increasing number of routes."

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan Airways will connect passengers via Tashkent to Irkutsk, Krasnoyarsk and Moscow; major European gateways such as Frankfurt, London, Milan, Munich, Paris and Rome; and popular Uzbek destinations including Bukhara, Fergana and Urgench.

“We are pleased to begin a new chapter of cooperation between Uzbekistan Airways and flydubai. The signing of commercial agreements between our airlines will enable us to leverage the strengths of our respective route networks, expand the choice of destinations for our passengers, and make international travel even more convenient. We are confident that this partnership will create new opportunities for our passengers and contribute to further strengthening Uzbekistan’s position as one of Central Asia’s key aviation hubs,” said Shukhrat Khudaykulov, Chairman of the Board of Uzbekistan Airways.