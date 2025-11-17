  • search in Khaleej Times
Dubai Airshow 2025: Flydubai orders 60 GE engines for Boeing aircraft

The agreement, for an undisclosed amount, also includes spare engines and a long-term services agreement to support the carrier’s launch of long-haul operations

Published: Mon 17 Nov 2025, 3:02 PM

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for real-time updates on Dubai Airshow 2025.]

Dubai’s second carrier, flydubai, on Monday ordered 60 GEnx-1B engines for its first wide-body fleet of 30 Boeing 787-9 on the first day of the Dubai Airshow 2025.

The agreement, signed with US giant GE Aerospace for an undisclosed amount, also includes spare engines and a long-term services agreement to support the carrier’s launch of long-haul operations.

The Dubai-based carrier placed its first wide-body order for 30 Boeing 787-9s at the 2023 edition of the Dubai Airshow, diversifying its current fleet of all-Boeing 737 aircraft. The highly fuel-efficient Boeing 787 Dreamliner will allow flydubai to expand its horizons and offer the right product at the right time to cater to the changing market and customer needs.

“The performance and durability of our engines play an integral role in the success of our operations and fleet expansion plans, especially as we prepare to welcome the Boeing 787 aircraft to our fleet in the coming years,” said Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO of flydubai.

In July 2024, Al Ghaith said the carrier’s expansion plans have been significantly impacted by Boeing’s latest update regarding ongoing delays in its aircraft delivery schedule.

“The GEnx engines will deliver reliability, efficiency, and durability to power the airline’s first widebody fleet. We are excited to help propel flydubai's expansion plans,” said Russell Stokes, president and CEO of commercial engines and services, GE Aerospace.

Since its introduction in 2011, the GEnx engine family has accumulated more than 62 million flight hours.