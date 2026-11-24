Flydubai late on Tuesday announced that its Dubai-bound flight from Krakow International Airport was diverted due to a technical issue.

“Flydubai flight FZ 1788 from Krakow International Airport (KRK) to Dubai International (DXB) on November 24 diverted to Kuwait International Airport (KWI) due to a technical issue. Passengers will be accommodated on an alternative aircraft to continue their journey to Dubai,” a flydubai spokesperson said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this may have caused to their travel schedules. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our main priority,” the statement said.

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Earlier on Tuesday, the carrier said it was working closely with Israeli authorities to resume flights to Tel Aviv.

“We continue to work closely with the relevant authorities and look forward to resuming our flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv. Updates will be communicated on our official channels,” the airline said.