Flydubai says Dubai-Tel Aviv flight lands safely in Saudi after 'incident' en route

The airline said its teams are working closely with the relevant authorities

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 30 Sept 2026, 11:36 AM UPDATED: Wed 30 Sept 2026, 11:45 AM
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Flydubai says all passengers are safe and accounted for after flight FZ 1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv landed at Tabuk Airport following an incident en route.

A flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv experienced an incident while en route on Wednesday and landed safely at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia, the airline has confirmed.

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In a statement, a flydubai spokesperson said flight FZ 1073, operating from Dubai International (DXB) to Ben Gurion International Airport (TLV) on September 30, 2026, landed safely at Tabuk Airport (TUU). All passengers are safe and accounted for, the airline said.

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The carrier did not disclose the nature of the incident.

Airline working with authorities

“The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority,” the spokesperson said.

The airline said its teams are working closely with the relevant authorities. Further updates will be issued as additional confirmed details become available.

This is a developing story. 

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