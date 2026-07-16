Flydubai doubles daily flights to Bangkok amid travel demand

Dubai carrier flydubai is increasing its flight capacity to Bangkok to two daily flights starting July 18 amid strong travel demand. This comes weeks after the carrier launched daily flights to the Thai capital since the beginning of this month, landing in Don Mueang International Airport (DMK).

With the start of its second daily service to Bangkok and the increase of its Krabi service from four weekly flights to daily operations, flydubai will operate up to 21 weekly flights to Thailand.

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Starting from Dh2300

Return Business Class fares from DXB to DMK start from Dh12,000 and Economy Class Lite fares start from Dh2,600. Return Business Class fares from DMK to DXB start from Dh9960 and Economy Class Lite fares start from Dh2300.

In addition to its expanded services to Bangkok, flydubai recently launched flights to Benghazi, Libya and is scheduled to start flights to Aleppo, Syria from July 20 and to Pokhara, Nepal from September 23.

Thailand targets GCC

Thailand is expected to receive more than 600,000 visitors from the Gulf, which are among the highest-spending and longest-staying international visitors, by the end of 2026 as the country’s tourism authority launches campaigns to attract more tourists from the region.

From the UAE, the Southeast Asian country anticipates over 150,000 visitors. UAE travellers typically spend more than Dh10,000 per trip and remain among Thailand's most valuable tourism markets. Medical tourists from the GCC spend even more, averaging Dh11,700 per visit, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

“Just weeks after welcoming Bangkok as our latest destination, we are pleased to build on the strong demand for this route by introducing a second daily flight from Dubai,” Sudhir Sreedharan, the Divisional Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations at flydubai, said. “DMK offers convenient access to central Bangkok, making it an attractive option for customers looking to make the most of their time in the city, especially during the busy summer travel period.”

He added, “The additional service provides greater flexibility and more travel options while reinforcing our commitment to enhancing connectivity and supporting Dubai’s position as a leading international aviation hub.”