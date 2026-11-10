Flydubai to start direct flights to Riga, Salzburg, Vilnius from December

Flydubai will start services to Riga in Latvia, Salzburg in Austria and Vilnius in Lithuania from December, further enhancing connectivity to three of Europe’s cultural and leisure destinations during the winter holiday season.

Flights to Riga International Airport (RIX) will start on December 11, followed by flights to Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Airport (SZG) and Vilnius International Airport (VNO) on December 12.

Each destination will be served with three weekly flights from Terminal 3 at Dubai International (DXB). The routes are part of flydubai’s expanded winter schedule, offering UAE customers greater choice for European city escapes and popular Alpine getaways.

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"These routes offer our customers direct access to vibrant cultural capitals, distinctive winter experiences and world-class Alpine destinations," Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said.

The latest additions are part of flydubai’s continued network growth, following the recent launch of services to Aleppo in Syria, Bangkok in Thailand, Benghazi in Libya and Pokhara in Nepal. Recently, the airline announced it will resume nonstop flights to Skopje in North Macedonia from 01 April 2027.

All three routes will operate under flydubai’s codeshare partnership with Emirates, offering customers access to hundreds of destinations across both carriers’ joint network, with single-ticket bookings and baggage checked through to their final destination.

Flights schedule, prices

From December 11, flights to Riga International Airport (RIX) will depart on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Return Business Class fares from DXB to RIX start from Dh10,012 and Economy Lite fares starting from Dh2,442. Return Business Class fares from RIX to DXB start from EUR 2,105, and Economy Lite fares start from EUR 503.

From December 12, flights to Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Airport (SZG) and Vilnius International Airport (VNO) will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Return Business Class fares from DXB to SZG start from Dh13,175, and Economy Lite fares start from Dh2,699. Return Business Class fares from SZG to DXB start from EUR 2,514 and Economy Lite fares start from EUR 530.

For Vilnius, return Business Class fares from DXB to VNO start from Dh10,301, and Economy Lite fares start from Dh3,112. Return Business Class fares from VNO to DXB start from EUR 2,104, while Economy Lite fares start from EUR 539.