Flydubai confirms altercation on board led to diversion of its Dubai-Tel Aviv flight

The airline said the incident has no impact on other scheduled operations across the flydubai network. The reasons and motives behind the event remain unknown

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 30 Sept 2026, 5:39 PM UPDATED: Wed 30 Sept 2026, 6:23 PM
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An altercation on the flight deck led to the diversion of a flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv, which landed safely at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, the airline said.

Flight FZ 1073, operating from Dubai International (DXB) to Ben Gurion International Airport (TLV), was secured by an on-duty flydubai crew travelling on the flight, a flydubai spokesperson said.

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The crew diverted the aircraft and landed it at Tabuk Airport (TUU). All passengers and crew are safe and accounted for, the airline said. Two replacement aircraft were deployed and there is no impact on wider network operations, it added.

Flydubai said it has deployed two replacement aircraft to Tabuk to relieve the passengers and crew.

In an earlier statement, the carrier confirmed that the flight had “experienced an incident while en route” and said its teams were working closely with the relevant authorities.

It said further updates would be issued as confirmed details become available.

No impact on wider network

The airline said the incident has no impact on other scheduled operations across the flydubai network.

The reasons and motives behind the event remain unknown and are subject to a formal investigation, the spokesperson said.

“We urge all parties to refrain from premature speculation while authorities gather the facts,” the airline said.

Flydubai added that its immediate priority is the safety, health and wellbeing of all passengers and crew involved, as well as supporting the official investigation.

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