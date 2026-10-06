Flydubai co-pilot completed part of flight training in New Zealand, local police say

Police said the man was in New Zealand between November 2018 and May 2019 on a six-month student visa

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 6 Oct 2026, 8:41 AM UPDATED: Tue 6 Oct 2026, 8:46 AM
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The Flydubai co-pilot who stabbed his captain in an alleged attempt to crash a plane last week was in New Zealand seven years ago to complete a portion of his flight training for a UK-based company, New Zealand police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Police said the man was in New Zealand between November 2018 and May 2019 on a six-month student visa.

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"Immigration records show he arrived in New Zealand on November 30, 2018 and departed May 23, 2019," New Zealand Assistant Commissioner Michael Johnson said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

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"Police can confirm the co-pilot was in New Zealand to complete a portion of his flight training for a UK-based company, no longer operating in New Zealand," he added.

The police is reviewing records and undertaking enquiries about the time he spent in New Zealand.

The co-pilot of Flydubai flight FZ1073, which had been bound for Israel from Dubai, attacked the pilot with an emergency crash axe, the United Arab Emirates Attorney-General has said, calling the incident a "terrorist attack".

UAE authorities and Flydubai have not publicly disclosed the co-pilot's identity.

A multi-agency Australian counterterrorism unit is also investigating the man's links to Australia.

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