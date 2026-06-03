Flydubai cancels Kuwait flights after Iran attack, resumes Bahrain operations

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

Dubai-based flydubai said it has cancelled all flights to and from Kuwait after Iranian drones struck the airport early on Wednesday.

“Flydubai flights to and from Kuwait International Airport (KWI) on 3 June have been cancelled,” a spokesperson from flydubai told Khaleej Times. “We continue to monitor the situation closely and will revise our flight schedule accordingly.”

Several Iranian drones struck the airport on June 3, killing one person and injuring at least 63. The day before, Iran launched a barrage of missiles and drones, which were intercepted by Kuwait. The UAE strongly condemned these attacks, calling them “terrorist attacks” that violate the sovereignty of Kuwait and are a threat to its security and stability.

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The budget carrier said in the statement that the airline is in direct contact with passengers whose travel plans have been affected. It added that it will provide accommodation to those passengers, if required.

Flydubai added, “Customers are required to regularly check Flight Status and Operational Updates for the latest updates, before heading to the airport, and to ensure that their contact details are up to date by visiting Manage Your Booking on flydubai.com."

Its operations in Bahrain, which have also seen renewed attacks from Iran, are continuing as normal, flydubai said.

India’s IndiGo has also suspended all flight operations to and from Kuwait until June 4th.

Kuwait’s civil aviation authority said that an emergency plan had been activated at the airport, with flights either suspended or diverted to alternative airports.

Kuwait Airways also announced that it would halt operations following the attack. The National Bank of Kuwait branches in terminals 1 and 4 of the airport have been temporarily closed.

The Gulf region has seen relative calm since a fragile ceasefire was announced on April 8, with these recent attacks marking a significant escalation.

Elsewhere, in Lebanon, Israel intensified its strikes despite a US-brokered deal on Tuesday.