Flydubai boosts operations to Italy, increases flights to Naples, Milan

Flydubai, a Dubai-based carrier, has increased daily operations between Dubai and Naples.

It will also increase the number of flights it operates to Milan-Bergamo to a double-daily operation from July 31, further enhancing passenger connectivity to Italy.

Due to scheduled maintenance works at Naples International Airport (NAP), the airline will temporarily operate daily flights from Dubai International Airport to Salerno Costa d’Amalfi and Cilento Airport from November 1 to November 30, before resuming services to Naples International Airport (NAP) from December 1.

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During this period, passengers with existing bookings to Naples will be automatically rebooked onto flights to Salerno, ensuring their journeys continue without disruption.

The temporary switch offers seamless connectivity for passengers travelling between Dubai and Naples, while reinforcing Dubai’s role as a global hub for travel, trade and tourism.

With the increased frequencies, the carrier will serve Italy with a double-daily frequency to Milan-Bergamo, daily flights to Naples, thrice-weekly flights to Catania, alongside seasonal summer flights to Olbia, operating twice weekly until the end of August.

Flydubai has also recently launched services to Aleppo in Syria, Bangkok in Thailand and Benghazi in Libya, with direct flights to Pokhara in Nepal set to begin on September 23, further enhancing connectivity to key destinations across the Middle East and Southeast Asia.