Flydubai announces new seasonal routes for the summer

This summer will see the number of destinations on flydubai’s network reach 78 points

Flydubai has added two seasonal summer routes for passengers from Dubai and across the region.

The carrier, which operates to Sabiha Gokcen International Airport in Turkey, will also operate to Milas-Bodrum Airport (BJV) and Trabzon Airport (TZX).

Flights to Bodrum, the main gateway to the Turkish Riviera, will operate twice a week from June 4 until September 1. Trabzon, a popular city on the Black Sea coast of northeastern Turkey, will be served with three weekly flights from May 13 until September 1.

Return Business Class fares from DXB to BJV/TZX start from Dh6,000 and Economy Class fares start from Dh1,600. Return Business Class fares from BJV/TZX to DXB start from $1,600 and Economy Class fares start from $290.

Jeyhun Efendi, SVP of Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said: “We recognise that since the pandemic it has not been possible for our customers to travel as much as they would have liked. Adding Bodrum and Trabzon to our seasonal schedule will provide passengers with more options to travel this summer. We have steadily grown our network to more than 75 destinations and we will continue to launch flights to more destinations in the region as restrictions ease. Flights are available to book on the flydubai website.”

This summer will see the number of destinations on flydubai’s network reach 78 points. This includes seven points in Russia as well as flights to popular destinations including Baku, Bucharest, Colombo, Maldives, Minsk, Tbilisi, Tel Aviv, Tirana and Zanzibar.

Emirates will codeshare on flights to Bodrum and Trabzon, offering travellers more seamless connections through Dubai’s international aviation hub to 155 destinations between both the Emirates and flydubai networks including Australia, China, Indian Ocean, Japan, South Asia and the United States.

Flydubai’spassenger experience has been redesigned to enable travel in a safe environment thatminimisescrew and passenger contact and offers passengers confidence to travel at every step of their journey. The airline has introduced an extended multi-risk travel insurance that includes Covid-19 cover to offer passengers greater peace of mind when travelling.

Passengers are required to make sure that they are up to date with the regulations from theIATA Travel Centrefor their whole journey and follow the guidance issued by the authorities.

Flights can be booked fromflydubai’swebsite, the officialflydubaiApp, the Contact Centre in Dubai, theflydubaitravel shops or through our travel partners.

Flights from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) to Milas-Bodrum Airport (BJV) will operate on Tuesdays and Fridays from June 4 to September 1. Flights from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) to Trabzon Airport (TZX) will operate on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from May 13 to September 1.

