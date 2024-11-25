Flydubai announces daily seasonal summer flights to Al Alamein in Egypt

Flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, announced new seasonal summer flights to Al Alamein International Airport (DBB). The new daily operation will offer flydubai customers more options for travel next summer to one of the most exciting, up-and-coming holiday destinations in the region.

Flights to the Mediterranean leisure destination will operate daily from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) between June 21 and September 7, 2025. The direct flights will offer customers from Dubai, and across the network, easier access to Egypt’s popular Al Sahel North Coast.

Commenting on the start of operations, Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said, “We are excited to add Al Alamein to our seasonal summer schedule. The daily operation will enable more visitors to enjoy the stunning Mediterranean coastlines, beautiful beaches and vibrant atmosphere of Egypt’s North Coast region. Flydubai remains committed to stimulating free flows of trade and tourism in underserved markets and supporting Dubai’s aviation hub.”

Flight fare

Return Business Class fares from DXB to DBB start from Dh5,000 and Economy Class Lite fares start from Dh1,900. Return Business Class fares from DBB to DXB start from EGP45,000 and Economy Class Lite fares start from EGP22,500.

With the addition of its summer operations to Al Alamein, flydubai grows its network in Egypt to three destination including Alexandria and Cairo (Sphinx), served by 21 weekly flights. The carrier has seen growing demand for its operations to the new airport in Cairo since the launch of its flights last year, giving passengers more options for travel via a new gateway to the capital.