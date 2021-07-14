Flydubai adds Sohag to its growing network

The Dubai-based carrier to operate a three-times weekly service to Sohag from 25 July growing its network in Egypt to three points including Alexandria and Sharm El Sheikh

Flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, on Wednesday announced the start of its three-times weekly service to Sohag International Airport (HMB) from July 25.

The flights to and from Sohag will operate via a short stop in Sharm El Sheikh. This will bring the number of points flydubai operates to in Egypt to three including Alexandria Borg El Arab International Airport (HBE) and Sharm El Sheikh International Airport (SSH).

Hamad Obaidalla, chief commercial officer at flydubai, said Egypt is a very important market for flydubai and has a very special place in our journey.

"Alexandria was among the first routes we operated to in 2009. We are very pleased to see our presence in Egypt grow and we would like to thank the authorities for their ongoing support. flydubai is committed to supporting the tourism and trade links between our two countries. We look forward to the start of operations to Sohag which is going to be very popular among our passengers from the UAE and the region.”

Sohag is one the important governorates of Upper Egypt with a capital city that holds the same name. The city and the government of Sohag have a long history in ancient Egypt and is home to a number of monuments, monasteries and museums.

Sudhir Sreedharan, senior vice-president of commercial operations for UAE, GCC, Africa and the Indian Subcontinent at flydubai, said: “With demand for travel returning we are focused on enabling our passengers to travel with ease to more places around the flydubai network. Sohag is another exciting destination for our passengers to visit whether to go back home to see friends and family or to explore the many historic attractions in the city.”

With the launch of operations to Ankara in Turkey, Budapest in Hungary, Ljubljana in Slovenia, Salzburg in Austria, Tirana in Albania and Warsaw in Poland flydubai has grown its network to more than 95 destinations. This growth was also supported by the launch of the carrier’s summer routes to Bodrum and Trabzon in Turkey, Batumi in Georgia, Mykonos and Santorini in Greece as well as Tivat in Montenegro.

Flight details

Flights from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) to Sohag International Airport (HMB) will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from July 25, 2021. Flights to and from HMB will operate via a short stop in Sharm El Sheikh International Airport (SSH).

Return Business Class fares from DXB to HMB start from Dh2,900 and return Economy Class fares start from Dh1,500.

— business@khaleejtimes.com