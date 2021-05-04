- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Flydubai adds new destinations to network
Flydubai grows its network to more than 80 destinations.
Dubai-based airline flydubai has announced the launch of additional routes bringing its network to more than 80 destinations. The carrier will grow its network in Russia to 11 points.
New services will be introduced to to Moscow Zhukovski International Airport from May 12, Novosibirsk Tolmachevo International Airport from May 28 and Perm International Airport from June 2, while resuming operations to four more points in the country in May.
The carrier also announced the resumption of flights to Bandar Abbas International Airport from May 12 and Mashhad International Airport from May 13, growing its operations in Iran to five points including Larr, Shiraz and Tehran.
Commenting on the announcement, Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “It is now 11 years since flydubai’s first flight to Russia. During this period, we have grown our network in Russia providing direct air links from these key cities in Russia to the UAE; many of which are less than four hours flying time."
Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, added: "The launch of these new points in Russia along with the resumption of flights to a number of destinations on our network will hopefully enable more passengers to travel this summer, with the expectation of countries easing up travel restrictions in line with the growing vaccination efforts around the network.”
The airline has recently introduced an extended multi-risk travel insurance that includes Covid-19 cover.
Details on Russia flights:
- Kazan International Airport
- Moscow Vnukovo International Airport
- Samara Kurumoch International Airport
- Yekaterinburg International Airport
- Makhachkala Uytash International Airport (starts on May 6)
- Mineralnye Vody Airport (starts on May 7)
- Rostov-on-Don International Airport Platov (starts on May 8)
- Moscow Zhukovski International Airport (starts on May 12)
- Ufa International Airport (starts on May 15)
- Novosibirsk Tolmachevo International Airport (starts on May 28)
- Perm International Airport (starts on June 2)
-
Aviation
Flydubai adds new destinations to network
Flydubai grows its network to more than 80 destinations. READ MORE
-
Markets
Indian rupee, stocks gain amid a drop in daily...
Investors' sentiments improve, data shows READ MORE
-
Markets
Gold could hit $1,875, if it crosses $1,800...
Precious metal trades higher on Tuesday morning READ MORE
-
Business
UAE: New business growth strengthens to 20-month...
UAE business expectations improve for the fifth consecutive month: PMI READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Fitr holiday in UAE: You could get 5 days...
Plan your break with this guide on Eid holidays. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 14-year-old gets liver donation from brother
My father passed away six months back and, as the eldest son in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
IPL suspended for this season: BCCI Vice President
The board will look to reschedule the tournament, according to Vice... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Eid Al Fitr holiday announced in UAE
The decision was announced by the Federal Authority For Government... READ MORE
Ramadan 2021
Eid Al Fitr holiday announced in UAE
4 May 2021
News
UAE: Eid Al Fitr 2021 fireworks announced
3 May 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
20 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
14 votes | 28 April 2021
News
UAE cloud seeding: Residents wake up to light, moderate rainfall in Capital