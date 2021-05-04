Flydubai adds new destinations to network

Flydubai grows its network to more than 80 destinations.

Dubai-based airline flydubai has announced the launch of additional routes bringing its network to more than 80 destinations. The carrier will grow its network in Russia to 11 points.

New services will be introduced to to Moscow Zhukovski International Airport from May 12, Novosibirsk Tolmachevo International Airport from May 28 and Perm International Airport from June 2, while resuming operations to four more points in the country in May.

The carrier also announced the resumption of flights to Bandar Abbas International Airport from May 12 and Mashhad International Airport from May 13, growing its operations in Iran to five points including Larr, Shiraz and Tehran.

Commenting on the announcement, Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “It is now 11 years since flydubai’s first flight to Russia. During this period, we have grown our network in Russia providing direct air links from these key cities in Russia to the UAE; many of which are less than four hours flying time."

Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, added: "The launch of these new points in Russia along with the resumption of flights to a number of destinations on our network will hopefully enable more passengers to travel this summer, with the expectation of countries easing up travel restrictions in line with the growing vaccination efforts around the network.”

The airline has recently introduced an extended multi-risk travel insurance that includes Covid-19 cover.

Details on Russia flights:

- Kazan International Airport

- Moscow Vnukovo International Airport

- Samara Kurumoch International Airport

- Yekaterinburg International Airport

- Makhachkala Uytash International Airport (starts on May 6)

- Mineralnye Vody Airport (starts on May 7)

- Rostov-on-Don International Airport Platov (starts on May 8)

- Moscow Zhukovski International Airport (starts on May 12)

- Ufa International Airport (starts on May 15)

- Novosibirsk Tolmachevo International Airport (starts on May 28)

- Perm International Airport (starts on June 2)