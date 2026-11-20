Flydubai announced on Friday, November 20, the expansion of its network by adding five more routes next month, including three in Kazakhastan.

As part of the expansion, the airline's flights to Shymkent in Kazakhstan and Samarkand in Uzbekistan will be resumed and nonstop services will be introduced to Aktau and Atyrau in Kazakhstan and Tyumen in Russia, in a first for a UAE carrier.

In recent times, flydubai launched flights to Bangkok in Thailand, Benghazi in Libya and Pokhara in Nepal, and resumed its operations to key European destinations, including Riga in Latvia, Salzburg in Austria, Skopje in North Macedonia and Vilnius in Lithuania.

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Adding three new routes to and from Kazakhastan brings flydubai's network in the country to five destinations, served by 38 weekly flights, while the launch of services to Tyumen means the airline will serve 12 destinations across Russia with 123 weekly flights. The return of Samarkand will also expand flydubai's Uzbekistan network to two destinations, alongside Tashkent, with 24 weekly flights.

The five routes will operate under flydubai’s codeshare partnership with Emirates, which means passengers will have access to hundreds of destinations across both carriers’ networks via Dubai, with the possibility of making a single booking and through-checked baggage to their final destination.

Rolling out the additions

Flights between Dubai International (DXB) and Atyrau International Airport (GUW) will begin on December 18, while services to Aktau International Airport (SCO) and Roshchino International Airport (TJM) in Tyumen on December 19. There will be two flights a week to each city.

Flydubai services to Shymkent International Airport (CIT) will resume on December 25 with two weekly flights, followed by flights to Samarkand International Airport (SKD) on December 29, operating three times a week.

Timings, prices

Atyrau International Airport (GUW): Flights to will operate from Terminal 3 at DXB on Fridays, with an additional Tuesday service from December 22. Return Business Class fares from DXB to GUW start from Dh10,000 and Economy Class fares start from Dh2,500. Return Business Class fares from GUW to DXB start from $2,400 and Economy Class fares start from $650.

Aktau International Airport (SCO): Flights to will operate from Terminal 3 at DXB twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Return Business Class fares from DXB to SCO start from Dh10,000 and Economy Class fares start from Dh2,500. Return Business Class fares from SCO to DXB start from $2,400 and Economy Class fares start from $550.

Roshchino International Airport (TJM): Flights will operate from Terminal 2 at DXB twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Return Business Class fares from DXB to TJM start from Dh10,500 and Economy Class fares start from Dh2,800. Return Business Class fares from TJM to DXB start from $2,800 and Economy Class fares start from $700.

Similar details and prices for Shymkent and Samarkand were not immediately available.