Flyadeal expands to India: Riyadh-Hyderabad route offers new travel option

Fyadeal, Saudi Arabia’s low-cost airline and part of the Saudia Group, has announced the launch of scheduled services to India with daily flights between Riyadh and Hyderabad beginning July 1, 2026.

This new low-cost flight will provide non-resident Indians in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries with an additional option to travel to their hometowns.

Sanjiv Kapoor, flyadeal’s acting Chief Executive Officer and Executive Vice President Strategies at Saudia Group, said Hyderabad is the first step of airline’s planned expansion into India, fuelled by the strong economic, social and cultural ties that India and Saudi Arabia have enjoyed for decades.

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He added: “flyadeal will soon announce a second Indian destination as we execute our India market strategy.”

By 2030, in line with Saudi Vision 2030, flyadeal expects to more than double its network and fleet to over 100 destinations and aircraft respectively, with Airbus A321neos and widebody A330-900neos joining its all-A320 fleet from 2027.

Kapoor said: “India, a long-awaited addition to flyadeal’s growing network of international destinations, is a key part of Saudia Group and flyadeal’s long term strategy. Our promise of friendly, efficient, low fare, and on-time service, builds on parent Saudia Group’s long-established presence in India since 1964 through our sister airline Saudia.”

Flyadeal has, over the past three years, operated special Hajj and Umrah pilgrim-only flights from select points in India to Saudi Arabia, but this is the first time the airline will operate regular scheduled services between the two countries.

The Hyderabad route will be operated by flyadeal’s Airbus A320neo aircraft with 186 seats in an all-Economy Class configuration. Features include USB-A or USB-C charging ports in every seat, and Airbus’ highly-acclaimed ‘Airspace’ cabin interior with extra large overhead bins.

India marks a significant addition to flyadeal’s international network which already includes scheduled flights from Saudi Arabia to the UAE, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Turkey and Pakistan.