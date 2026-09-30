Flydubai flight incident: All passengers departed Saudi Arabia, airport management says

All passengers who were on board a flydubai Dubai-Tel Aviv flight that was diverted on Wednesday, September 30, and landed safely in Saudi Arabia have departed the Kingdom for their final destination, Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in the Saudi city of Tabuk said.

Flight FZ 1073, a Boeing 737 MAX 8, was operating from Dubai International (DXB) to Ben Gurion International Airport (TLV) in Tel Aviv, when an altercation on board led to its diversion to Tabuk. In a statememt, flydubai confirmed all passengers are safe and accounted for.

"Following the statement issued by Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk regarding the emergency landing of flydubai Flight FZ1073 on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, the airport administration would like to clarify that all passengers on the flight have departed for their final destination aboard a replacement aircraft, which took off at 5:40pm," Cluster2 Airports, which manages and operates 22 regional, domestic and international airports across Saudi Arabia reported on X.

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It earlier said that Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport (PSAIA) in Tabuk received a notification of a distress call from flydubai flight number (FZ1073), requesting an emergency landing at the airport which confirmed that the captain and first officer sustained injuries and were immediately transferred to hospital for necessary treatment.

In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered authorities to "ramp up" security on both on Israeli carriers and non-Israeli carriers, a spokesperson for the prime minister's office said, after the flydubai flight incident.

Israeli medical emergency teams, Magen David Adom, said they are on standby at Ben Gurion Airport with MICUs and ambulances to meet the passengers arriving in Israel from Saudi Arabia.

The paramedics will conduct medical assessments of the passengers and, if necessary, provide medical care.

Following the incident, US Attorney General Todd Blanche said the US was coordinating "very closely" with counterparts overseas, including Israel, regarding the flight that was diverted.

(With inputs from Reuters)