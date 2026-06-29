Flights resume between Iran and UAE after months of suspension

Flights have resumed between the UAE and Iran after services between the two countries were suspended following the war that began on February 28. According to the Dubai Airports website, which operates Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), a flight was scheduled by the Iranian airline Flysepehran on Monday, set to depart from Dubai for Tehran, the capital.

Iranian state media reported on Saturday that flights between Dubai and Tehran are set to resume on Monday, although there has been no confirmation from Dubai's Civil Aviation Authority.

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On Flysepehran’s website, the next available flight between Tehran and Dubai is on Wednesday, while the only available flights after that are next Wednesday and Friday.

Citing an official at Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA), the semi-official Iranian Mehr news agency reported that the resumption of flights from Tehran to Dubai aims to facilitate travel for passengers and strengthen aviation relations.

While the interim ceasefire agreement between Iran and the US was signed in mid-June, the suspension of flights between the Western Asian nation and the Emirates remained in place.

On Friday, the UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, received a phone call from his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, to discuss the latest regional developments.

Although Iran has ceased all hostilities in the country since the ceasefire, with intermittent attacks on energy infrastructure, Iranian missiles and drones have repeatedly targeted DXB airport, disrupting flight schedules.