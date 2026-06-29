Flights resume between Iran and UAE after months of suspension

The resumption of services was listed on Dubai Airport's website and a flight was scheduled by the Iranian airline Flysepehran on Monday

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 29 Jun 2026, 2:59 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Flights have resumed between the UAE and Iran after services between the two countries were suspended following the war that began on February 28. According to the Dubai Airports website, which operates Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), a flight was scheduled by the Iranian airline Flysepehran on Monday, set to depart from Dubai for Tehran, the capital.

Iranian state media reported on Saturday that flights between Dubai and Tehran are set to resume on Monday, although there has been no confirmation from Dubai's Civil Aviation Authority.

Recommended For You

Saudi Aramco helicopter crash kills 14, energy ministry says

Saudi Aramco helicopter crash kills 14, energy ministry says

UAE condemns renewed Iran attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait

UAE condemns renewed Iran attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait

Meet 82-year-old Emirati who turned mango craving into 50-year farming legacy in Fujairah

Meet 82-year-old Emirati who turned mango craving into 50-year farming legacy in Fujairah

US conducts strikes against Iran after attack on commercial ship in Hormuz

US conducts strikes against Iran after attack on commercial ship in Hormuz

Trump says US struck Iran radar sites; IRGC says targeted US sites in Kuwait, Bahrain

Trump says US struck Iran radar sites; IRGC says targeted US sites in Kuwait, Bahrain

 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

On Flysepehran’s website, the next available flight between Tehran and Dubai is on Wednesday, while the only available flights after that are next Wednesday and Friday.

Citing an official at Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA), the semi-official Iranian Mehr news agency reported that the resumption of flights from Tehran to Dubai aims to facilitate travel for passengers and strengthen aviation relations.

While the interim ceasefire agreement between Iran and the US was signed in mid-June, the suspension of flights between the Western Asian nation and the Emirates remained in place.

On Friday, the UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, received a phone call from his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, to discuss the latest regional developments.

Although Iran has ceased all hostilities in the country since the ceasefire, with intermittent attacks on energy infrastructure, Iranian missiles and drones have repeatedly targeted DXB airport, disrupting flight schedules.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

UAE gold prices ease on Monday, losing Dh4.75 per gram

2

Wall St Week Ahead: Jobs data, rate bets in focus as US stocks close solid first half

3

Global chip stocks jump as blowout Micron results reignite AI rally

4

Gold under pressure near 7-month low as Fed rate-hike bets boost dollar

5

Time to buy? Gold prices drop in UAE, down Dh9 and holding below Dh500