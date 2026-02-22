Emirates cancels flights to New York, Newark as severe snowstorm hits US

Customers impacted by the cancellations are advised to contact their travel agency for rebooking

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 22 Feb 2026, 12:12 PM
Emirates has cancelled multiple flights and rescheduled others as a severe snowstorm affects the New York area and Newark.

Customers impacted by the cancellations are advised to contact their travel agency for rebooking. Meanwhile, those who booked directly with Emirates have been urged to reach out to the airline.

The following flights have been cancelled:

  • EK203 / 22 February – Dubai to New York (JFK)

  • EK204 / 23 February – New York (JFK) to Dubai

  • EK209 / 22 February – Athens to Newark (EWR)

  • EK210 / 23 February – Newark (EWR) to Athens

Rescheduled flights:

  • EK202/ 23 February will depart from New York (JFK) at 6pm local time on 22 February and arrive in Dubai at 3.25pm local time on 23 February.

  • EK201/ 23 February will depart from Dubai at 2.30pm local time on 23 February and arrive in New York (JFK) at 7.55pm local time on 23 February.

  • EK206 / 23 February will depart from New York (JFK) at 8pm hrs local time on 22 February and arrive in Milan at 9.35am local time on 23 February.

  • EK205/ 23 February will depart from Milan at 6.40pm local time on 23 February and arrive in New York (JFK) at 9.55pm local time on 23 February.