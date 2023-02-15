Flights cancelled, diverted from Germany's busiest airport due to Lufthansa IT glitch

Ratings agency expects economic growth for the 2023 calendar year of around 2.1 per cent
Germany's air traffic control agency said on Wednesday that it is diverting all flights away from the country's busiest airport, Frankfurt, after a problem with Lufthansa's computer systems caused major disruption at the German airline.
Agency spokesman Robert Ertler said all plane parking spots in Frankfurt were full because passengers and crews are unable to board the airline's flights.
“All incoming planes are being diverted to alternative airports" such as as Munich, Nuremberg and Duesseldorf, Ertler told The Associated Press.
Lufthansa Group, which also includes subsidiaries such as Swiss International Air Lines and Eurowings, said the IT outage was caused by construction works in the Frankfurt region.
“This is causing flight delays and cancellations,” the company said. “We regret the inconvenience this is causing our passengers.”
Telephone company Deutsche Telekom later confirmed that an excavator had cut through fibre optic lines at a depth of five metres while working on a railroad line.
The company said parts of the destroyed line had already been repaired and the situation will improve significantly in the course of Wednesday afternoon, German news agency dpa reported.
According to dpa, all of Lufthansa's domestic flights were cancelled and passengers were urged to switch to alternative forms of travel, such as trains.
ALSO READ:
Ratings agency expects economic growth for the 2023 calendar year of around 2.1 per cent
Ravi Urban Development Authority (Ruda) and Central Business District (CBD) Punjab signed major deals with the Dubai-based groups and international companies to attract foreign direct investment in their projects
Gross written contributions reached Dh1.12 billion; Subsidiaries in Egypt and Algeria contributed positively to Salama Group net profit in 2022
Biden, Macron join Modi in hailing mega deals
Global oil demand will rise this year by 2.32 million barrels per day (bpd), or 2.3 per cent, according to the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
The Public Investment Fund (PIF) acquires new shares in Nesma & Partners Contracting Company, ElSeif Engineering Contracting Company, AlBawani Holding Company and Almabani General Contractors Company