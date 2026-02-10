35 Dubai flights affected due to fog; passengers advised to check with airlines

Operations at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC) have been impacted since early Tuesday morning due to adverse weather

Some flights at Dubai’s two international airports were disrupted on Tuesday morning due to the dense fog.

A spokesperson for Dubai Airports told Khaleej Times that a total of 35 flights were affected due to the fog.

“Operations at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central — Al Maktoum International (DWC) have been impacted since early Tuesday morning due to adverse weather conditions, resulting in the cancellation of 12 flights and the diversion of 23 inbound services,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The heavy fog on Tuesday reduced visibility to a few hundred metres. In addition to air traffic, road traffic was also moving at a slower pace across some of the emirate’s highways.

