Flight from Dubai diverted after aircraft skids off runway at Mumbai airport

The ValuStrat Price Index for August 2023 grew 1.9 % monthly and 13.8% annually to reach 94.6 points
Multiple flights were diverted on Thursday after a VSR Ventures Learjet 45 aircraft VT-DBL on a flight from Visakhapatnam to Mumbai was involved in runway excursion (veer off) while landing on runway 27 at Mumbai airport leading to a temporary closure of runway, an official statement said.
According to officials, Two Vistara and one Akasa Airlines flight were diverted towards Bangalore airport. An Air India flight coming from Dubai was diverted towards Ahmedabad. Also, a Vistara flight from Dehradun to Mumbai (DED-BOM) has been diverted to Goa Airport. A total of 5 aircraft have landed at Surat airport, and two flights are still hovering in the airspace.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) Spokesperson confirmed that it was not a crash and a aircraft had veered off the runway at Mumbai airport.
DGCA said that there were 6 passengers and 2 crew members on board. According to officials, three people were injured and taken to hospital.
