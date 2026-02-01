First passenger flight lands at Sudan's Khartoum airport nearly 3 years into war

A passenger flight on Sunday landed at Khartoum International Airport for the first time since the war between the army and rival paramilitary forces erupted in April 2023, Sudanese authorities said.

In a statement, the Sudanese Civil Aviation Authority said a flight operated by its national carrier, Sudan Airways, arrived from the Red Sea city of Port Sudan at Khartoum airport, "carrying passengers and marking the resumption of airport operations after a period of suspension due to the war".