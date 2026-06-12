Fire breaks out at New Zealand's Wellington airport, disrupting flights

Wellington Airport said in a statement that the southwest pier and main terminal building had been evacuated and no injuries have been reported

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 12 Jun 2026, 1:32 PM
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A blaze broke out at Wellington Airport in the capital of New Zealand on Friday, forcing evacuations and flight diversions.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said crews were attending the fire alongside the airport's own fire brigade.

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They said five fire appliances, two ladder trucks and a command centre were at the scene, adding they could not say what was on fire.

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Wellington Airport said in a statement that the southwest pier and main terminal building had been evacuated and no injuries have been reported.

"Flights into Wellington have been temporarily diverted and passengers are advised to check with their airlines for information on specific flights," it said.

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