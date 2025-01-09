Explained: Why UAE banned drone use for individuals, recreational purposes

Photo: AFP

The UAE suspended the use of unmanned aerial vehicles for recreational purposes for individuals in 2022 due to concerns about unidentified drones, the General Civil Aviation Authority clarified on Thursday.

“The ban was broadly because of the concerns of unidentified drones as we wanted to make sure that all drones are flying in the UAE are identified and known to us for a safe and secure operation,” said Aqeel Al Zarooni, assistant director-general for aviation safety at the General Civil Aviation Authority.

In 2022, the UAE banned the use drones and light sports aircraft for “owners, practitioners and enthusiasts” after instances of misuse.

The UAE also launched a unified platform for drone licensing for commercial and recreational purposes where applicants can apply for a licence.

“Our strategic vision is to foster innovation and position UAE as a global leader in aviation safety and excellence. The UAE drone unified platform is a testament to this vision. It not only strengthens regulatory compliance but also promotes the safe integration of drone technology across various sectors.

"We aim to create an ecosystem that supports sustainable growth to encourage innovation and aligns with UAE's broader role of smart and future-ready aviation landscape and economy,” Al Zarooni said during a media briefing on Thursday.

Fly only in green zones

Ahmed Alshehhi, senior manager of the Airspace Section at GCAA, said recreational drone users have to register through UAE Pass and meet requirements such as a training certificate from an accredited centre by GCAA and operate within designated green areas.

“Maximum flying height is 400 feet from ground level. It has to be within visual range and daytime only. Operators are not allowed to fly over populated areas and not fly drones that have potential risk to public or infrastructure.