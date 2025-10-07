Exiting Abu Dhabi airport in 12 minutes? New agreement enhances traveller flow

Abu Dhabi Airports signed an agreement to enhance passenger flow, strengthen border control and customs services, across the emirates' five airports.

The agreement, signed with UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP) includes the “Smart Travel” initiative, which enables passengers to clear immigration in as little as seven seconds using biometric verification and smart gate technology.

'Smart Travel' also contributes to Abu Dhabi Airports’ vision to deliver a gate-to-kerb experience in under 12 minutes, allowing the passenger to exit the airport and be on the road to their destination in a very short time after arrival.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Where will it be implemented?

The initiative will serve the following airports:

Zayed International Airport

Al Ain International Airport

Al Bateen Executive Airport

Delma Island Airport

Sir Bani Yas Island Airport

Over 29 million passengers in 2024

Abu Dhabi Airports welcomed over 29 million passengers through its airports in 2024. The agreement with ICP seeks to ensure the airport can scale efficiently and meet the demands of an increasingly global passenger base.

The agreement was formalised during a signing ceremony held at Zayed International Airport on October 6, 2025, with Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, and Mohammed Ahmed Abdullah Al Kuwaiti, Acting Director General of Ports at ICP.