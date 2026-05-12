Etihad responds to reports of fire on its Chennai-Abu Dhabi flight

Etihad Airways on Tuesday rejected media reports claiming that one of its flights from the Indian city of Chennai had caught fire.

In a statement to Khaleej Times, the Abu Dhabi-based carrier said its flight from Chennai to Abu Dhabi did not take off due to a technical glitch.

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“Etihad Airways flight EY343 from Chennai International Airport (MAA) to Zayed International Airport (AUH) on May 12 returned to the gate prior to departure due to a technical issue and guests were subsequently disembarked,” the airline’s spokesperson said.

“The flight is currently expected to depart approximately three hours behind schedule. Emergency services were activated as a precautionary measure, based on Chennai International Airport (MAA) safety protocols. We apologise for the inconvenience, and our teams are assisting guests with their onward journey,” the spokesperson added.

The UAE’s national carrier advised passengers travelling on EY343 to ensure their contact details are up to date so they can receive the latest flight updates by SMS or email.

In April, the UAE national airline said it would enhance its premium travel experience across all flights connecting Abu Dhabi with Mumbai and New Delhi, both of which operate four times daily.

The airline introduced its Airbus A321LR twice daily on both the Mumbai and New Delhi routes, complementing two daily wide-body services connecting Abu Dhabi with each city.