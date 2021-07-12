Etihad offers free chauffeur service for some passengers to, from Dubai
Travellers will earn double Etihad Guest Miles on their flight too.
Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways is offering free private airport transfers to and from Dubai for passengers travelling in Economy class to select destinations.
Tickets must be booked by August 11 for travel by September 30, 2021.
Travellers will earn double Etihad Guest Miles on their flight too.
Guests travelling to Dubai do not need to quarantine on arrival and can travel easily from Abu Dhabi International Airport, using Etihad’s complimentary transfer services to Dubai.
During the promotion, guests travelling in Economy can use the free private car service direct to their home, hotel, or preferred destination in the emirate of Dubai.
“With Dubai just an easy one hour drive from Abu Dhabi International Airport, we’re committed to making travel as easy as possible for guests travelling to and from Dubai this summer. The Etihad Wellness programme also means guests can travel with Etihad with complete peace of mind,” said Fatma Al Mehairi, vice-president of sales for UAE at Etihad Airways.
Guests travelling in Etihad’s Business and First cabins continue to have complimentary access to the Etihad Chauffeur service, regardless of their travel destination.
The free private airport transfer service is available for all guests travelling between Dubai and one of the following destinations: Amsterdam, Athens, Bangkok, Barcelona, Brussels, Casablanca, Chicago, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Istanbul, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, London, Madrid, Malaga, Manchester, Manila, Melbourne, Milan, Moscow, Munich, Mykonos, Paris, Phuket, Rabat, Rome, New York, Santorini, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto, Washington, or Zurich.
In order to make travel easier, Etihad has extended its ‘Verified to Fly’ travel document initiative across its entire network.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Aviation
Etihad offers free chauffeur service for some...
Travellers will earn double Etihad Guest Miles on their flight too. READ MORE
-
Local Business
UAE consumers see rising financial threats in...
Almost four in 10 UAE consumers have said that they experienced... READ MORE
-
Business
Indian rupee slides on widening trade deficits
The rupee was trading at 74.4563 to the dollar on Monday while Brent... READ MORE
-
Technology
YouTube Shorts arrives in the UAE
The Shorts beta is rolling out globally and will be available to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: India, Pakistan flights suspended until at...
The suspension on inbound traffic from India to UAE has been in place ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE jobs: Coders can earn up to Dh35,000 a month
Brands are willing to pay whatever it takes to get the skills they... READ MORE
-
News
New hotel-like centre for residence visa...
The facility is located at Al Awir and is in line with international... READ MORE
-
Business
UAE Central Bank set to roll out digital currency
The CBUAE has already taken several steps in its move to create a... READ MORE
News
Eid Al Adha: UAE announces four-day holiday
11 July 2021
News
Eid Al Adha in UAE: Private sector holiday announced
11 July 2021
Business
International flight bookings climb in UAE
11 July 2021
MENA
Video: Truck driver in Saudi Arabia loses control, smashes through cars at traffic light