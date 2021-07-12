Etihad offers free chauffeur service for some passengers to, from Dubai

Travellers will earn double Etihad Guest Miles on their flight too.

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways is offering free private airport transfers to and from Dubai for passengers travelling in Economy class to select destinations.

Tickets must be booked by August 11 for travel by September 30, 2021.

Guests travelling to Dubai do not need to quarantine on arrival and can travel easily from Abu Dhabi International Airport, using Etihad’s complimentary transfer services to Dubai.

During the promotion, guests travelling in Economy can use the free private car service direct to their home, hotel, or preferred destination in the emirate of Dubai.

“With Dubai just an easy one hour drive from Abu Dhabi International Airport, we’re committed to making travel as easy as possible for guests travelling to and from Dubai this summer. The Etihad Wellness programme also means guests can travel with Etihad with complete peace of mind,” said Fatma Al Mehairi, vice-president of sales for UAE at Etihad Airways.

Guests travelling in Etihad’s Business and First cabins continue to have complimentary access to the Etihad Chauffeur service, regardless of their travel destination.

The free private airport transfer service is available for all guests travelling between Dubai and one of the following destinations: Amsterdam, Athens, Bangkok, Barcelona, Brussels, Casablanca, Chicago, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Istanbul, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, London, Madrid, Malaga, Manchester, Manila, Melbourne, Milan, Moscow, Munich, Mykonos, Paris, Phuket, Rabat, Rome, New York, Santorini, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto, Washington, or Zurich.

In order to make travel easier, Etihad has extended its ‘Verified to Fly’ travel document initiative across its entire network.

