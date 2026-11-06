Etihad resumes Abu Dhabi-Jeddah flights; Riyadh, Dammam cancelled till Nov 19

Etihad Airways resumed its daily service between Abu Dhabi and Jeddah from Friday, November 6, while its flights to other Saudi Arabian cities — Riyadh and Dammam — remain suspended.

In its latest travel advisory, the UAE's national airline said all flights from Abu Dhabi to Dammam and Riyadh would remain cancelled through Thursday, November 19, amid ongoing regional disruptions.

Selected flights between Abu Dhabi and Jeddah are scheduled to resume from Friday, November 6. These include:

EY601 from Abu Dhabi to Jeddah

EY602 from Jeddah to Abu Dhabi

EY603 from Abu Dhabi to Jeddah

EY604 from Jeddah to Abu Dhabi

All other flights between Abu Dhabi and Jeddah will continue to operate as scheduled, the airline said.

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Etihad warned that the situation remains dynamic and further changes to its flight schedule are possible. Passengers have been advised to check the latest status of their flights through the airline's official website before travelling.

The airline apologised for the inconvenience caused by the disruption, adding that its teams were working to assist affected passengers with their travel arrangements.

Flydubai flights available

Flydubai had also cancelled all flights to Abha, Dammam and Riyadh up to and including November 5. However, the airline seems to have resumed services now, with its website showing Dubai to Jeddah flights available from November 6.

It showed Dubai to Dammam flights available from November 10, while services to Abha and Riyadh are available from November 17.

A flydubai spokesperson said, "Due to the ongoing situation, we expect some disruption to our scheduled operations to Saudi Arabia. All flights to Abha and Riyadh have been cancelled up to and including November 16. We continue to monitor the situation closely and will update our customers through our official channels regarding any amendments to our flight schedules."

"Customers are advised to check their flight status regularly and ensure their contact details are up to date to receive the latest updates," the spokesperson added.

Many UAE-Saudi Arabia services were cancelled after attacks on their airports by the Iran-backed Houthi rebel group. One missile strike on Riyadh's international airport on October 10 led to the deaths of 14 people and injured over 300 others.

[With inputs from Waheed Abbas]