Etihad flight from Chicago diverted to Vienna due to medical emergency

No further details about the passenger's condition were provided

Published: Fri 29 Aug 2025, 1:23 PM

Dubai mosques roll out new paid parking signs to prioritise worshippers

Dubai: New passport photo rules for Indian expats starting September 1

Watch: UAE launches major water pipeline project serving over 1 million Gazans

Etihad Airways flight EY10, en route ftom O'Hare International Airport (Ord) to Abu Dhabi was diverted to Vienna after a passenger required a medical emergency, the airline confirmed.

The announcement came in response to a social media query from a user asking why the flight had been diverted.

"Our flight EY10 from Ohare International Airport 29 August 2025 (ORD) to Abu Dhabi has diverted to Vienna due to a guest on board requiring immediate medical treatment," the airline stated.

Check out their response below:

No further details about the passenger's condition were provided.