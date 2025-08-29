Etihad flight from Chicago diverted to Vienna due to medical emergency

Etihad Airways flight EY10, en route ftom O'Hare International Airport (Ord) to Abu Dhabi was diverted to Vienna after a passenger required a medical emergency, the airline confirmed.

The announcement came in response to a social media query from a user asking why the flight had been diverted.

"Our flight EY10 from Ohare International Airport 29 August 2025 (ORD) to Abu Dhabi has diverted to Vienna due to a guest on board requiring immediate medical treatment," the airline stated.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Check out their response below:

Hi Nagaraj. Our flight EY10 from Ohare International Airport 29 August 2025 (ORD) to Abu Dhabi has diverted to Vienna due to a guest on board requiring immediate medical treatment. If you need any further assistance, please reach us via DM. *Ema — Etihad Help (@EtihadHelp) August 29, 2025

No further details about the passenger's condition were provided.