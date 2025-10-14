Etihad exploring 'smart ways', premium experience to power next phase of India growth

Etihad Airways is sharpening its growth strategy with a renewed focus on India — one of its top three global markets — as the Abu Dhabi-based carrier doubles down on premium service, strategic partnerships, and smart capacity management to sustain momentum amid limited room for seat expansion.

Operating 185 flights a week across 11 Indian cities, Etihad has fully utilised its 50,000-seat weekly allocation under the bilateral agreement between India and the UAE.

With the cap restricting additional flights, the airline is now exploring “smart ways” to deepen its India business through differentiated customer experience and targeted segmentation, said Javier Alija, Etihad’so vice president for Global Sales and Distribution.

“India remains central to Etihad’s long-term network strategy. As capacity constraints persist, we are driving value through upgraded products, tailored offerings for premium and corporate travellers, and strategic partnerships,” Alija noted.

India is already among Etihad's biggest markets in terms of passenger numbers, trade links, and diaspora travel. Its routes from Abu Dhabi to major Indian cities — including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kochi — are consistently among its highest-load sectors. The carrier’s strategy, therefore, revolves around product differentiation rather than volume expansion.

Etihad has introduced its latest Airbus A321LR aircraft, featuring First Suites, lie-flat Business Class and next-generation Economy cabins, on several regional and medium-haul routes, offering India-bound passengers the same high-end service typically reserved for long-haul destinations.

Etihad’s India-centric approach dovetails with its broader global expansion push, which is gaining pace after a phase of network consolidation and restructuring. The airline recently marked one of its most ambitious weeks in history, launching four new routes — to Krabi (Thailand), Medan (Indonesia), Phnom Penh (Cambodia), and Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) — all of which sold out shortly after launch.

These new routes bring Etihad’s total destinations to 86, with eight more to be added within two months, and 31 new cities added over the past 12 months. Routes to Kabul, Damascus, Palma de Mallorca, and Zanzibar are set to follow in the first half of 2026.

“This was an extraordinary week for Etihad as we bring four vibrant new cities onto our global map,” said Antonoaldo Neves, chief executive officer of Etihad Airways. “By launching four new routes in four different countries in just one week, we’re showing how Etihad is becoming more agile, ambitious, and accessible. Strategic investments in modern aircraft like the A321LR are enabling us to grow quickly and efficiently. Our mission is to reach over 125 destinations by 2030 — beyond what people thought possible.

”The momentum is translating into robust financial results. Etihad reported a record half-year profit of Dh1.1 billion ($306 million) for the first six months of 2025, up 32 per cent from a year earlier. The airline attributed the gain to strong passenger demand, higher load factors, efficiency improvements, and growth in both passenger and cargo segments. For the first nine months of 2025, Etihad carried 16.1 million passengers, an 18 per cent rise from the same period in 2024. Its operating fleet stood at 115 aircraft by the end of September, serving 82 passenger destinations worldwide.

“September delivered another strong month for Etihad, with demand remaining high as we entered the post-summer period,” Neves said. “Year-on-year growth continues across all key metrics, reflecting the strength of our network and Abu Dhabi’s growing position as a global destination.

”Etihad’s India expansion fits neatly within Abu Dhabi’s broader vision of positioning itself as a global aviation hub, competing directly with Dubai and Doha. The airline’s partnerships with Air India, Vistara, and IndiGo enable seamless connectivity across secondary Indian cities while also supporting inbound tourism and trade. Its codeshare network and loyalty alliances have further strengthened access to Tier-2 and Tier-3 Indian markets without requiring additional bilateral capacity.

Analysts say Etihad’s approach of deepening value within existing routes — through superior service, loyalty integration, and high-yield segments — is a pragmatic response to the seat cap.

“Etihad is aligning itself with the premiumisation trend in Indian aviation,” said a senior aviation consultant. “With a fast-growing upper-middle class, India’s outbound travel market is evolving from price-sensitive to experience-driven. Etihad’s premium cabins and partnerships position it ideally for that shift.”

"As Etihad eyes 125 destinations by 2030, India will remain one of its most vital pillars — not just as a source of passengers, but as a partner in a fast-evolving global aviation network," said K.V. Muraleedharan, President of Kerala Association of Travel Agents.