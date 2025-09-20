UAE's Etihad flights face check-in delays amid cyberattack on European airport systems

Check-in processes for Etihad Airways flights at Brussels Airport and London's Heathrow Airport are facing delays following a cyberattack at a service provider that disrupted operations at several major European airports on Saturday.

In a statement sent to Khaleej Times, the Abu Dhabi-based national carrier said: “Due to a technical issue affecting check-in systems at Brussels International Airport and London's Heathrow Airport, check-in processes are currently taking longer than usual.”

“To help minimise delays to Etihad services, Etihad Airways staff are currently assisting guests with their check-in and advise guests to arrive at the airport early to minimise any potential delays,” the airline noted, assuring: “Technicians are actively working to restore the systems to normal operation as quickly as possible.”

“Etihad Airways apologises for the delay due to circumstances beyond our control,” the statement continued.

Cause of delay

According to a Reuters report, Collins Aerospace, which provides check-in and boarding systems for several airlines across multiple airports globally, is experiencing a technical issue that may cause delays for departing passengers, London's Heathrow Airport said on Saturday, having warned of delays.

Brussels Airport also said on its website: “The attack has rendered automated systems inoperable, allowing only manual check-in and boarding procedures.

"This has a large impact on the flight schedule and will unfortunately cause delays and cancellations of flights...The service provider is actively working on the issue and trying to resolve the problem as quickly as possible,” added Brussels Airport, noting passengers with a flight scheduled for Saturday were advised by the affected airports to confirm their travel with airlines before heading to the airport.

Meanwhile, Frankfurt Airport was not affected, a spokesperson said, and an official from the operations control centre at Zurich Airport also said it had not been impacted.

Dubai-based carrier Emirates also reported no major impact on its operations.

Meanwhile, Indian carrier Air India, which has a massive customer base in UAE, said the disruption at Heathrow may cause delays in check-in, with the airline teams working "to minimise inconvenience". Air India advised passengers flying from London to complete web check-in before arriving at the airport.