Etihad Airways to reopen London Heathrow lounge after major renovation in summer 2027

Etihad Airways announced it will open its lounge in Heathrow Airport in summer 2027 after closing for a “major renovation,” the airline said.

The Etihad Lounge at Heathrow Airport was temporarily closed for a “major renovation,” according to the airline’s website, with improvement works

The Abu Dhabi-based airline said that the lounge will be the first to introduce its new Beyond Borders design language to the ground experience, beginning a new design cycle that will “increasingly connect the airline's lounges and aircraft through a recognisable Etihad look and feel,” it said.

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Etihad has unveiled an “early preview” of the design at the Arabian Travel Market, with a showpiece central feature and new bar design that will form part of the Heathrow space.

Inspired by 'sand and superstructure'

The design will be inspired by Abu Dhabi’s landscape — both natural and modern. The airline first introduced the concept through its new aircraft interiors, which it also displayed at ATM, with the design now extending into the lounge environment through a shared approach to materials, textures, lighting and distinctive design details.

The new lounge experience forms part of Etihad’s wider Beyond Borders product and experience, bringing greater consistency across the guest journey as the airline invests in its aircraft, lounges, dining, amenities, wellbeing, connectivity and service.

The lounge renovations form part of Etihad’s $20 billion investment in new aircraft and customer experience, including a $1 billion fleet retrofit programme. Etihad made the announcement

The design and experiences are also set to extend to new Etihad lounges across Etihad's network. Together, the lounges will become premium gateways into the Etihad experience, reflecting the same design language and hospitality principles being introduced across the airline's new Beyond Borders products and experiences.

Each lounge will feature dedicated spaces for Business and First guests, alongside private suites for guests travelling in The Residence.