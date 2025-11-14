  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Fri, Nov 14, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 23, 1447 | Fajr 05:15 | DXB weather-sun.svg31.3°C

Dh1.7 billion: Etihad Airways delivers record 9-month profit, up by 26% since last year

Etihad carried 16.1 million passengers in the first nine months of 2025 — the highest ever in its history

Published: Fri 14 Nov 2025, 4:15 PM

Top Stories

'Children are not machines': UAE billionaire reiterates call for shorter school days

'Children are not machines': UAE billionaire reiterates call for shorter school days

'Without exception': UAE calls for accountability in Sudan atrocities

'Without exception': UAE calls for accountability in Sudan atrocities

'Like a ghost behind the wheel': KT tries fully driverless Uber ride in Abu Dhabi

'Like a ghost behind the wheel': KT tries fully driverless Uber ride in Abu Dhabi

Continuing its record-setting performance, Etihad Airways has achieved its strongest nine-month results in history, sustaining growth across all core business areas.

For Abu Dhabi's flagship carrier, profit after tax reached Dh1.7 billion ($463 million) for the first nine months of 2025, up 26 per cent compared to the same period last year, lifting the airline’s profit margin to 8 per cent, compared to 7 per cent for the same period last year.

Recommended For You

Did you know? 7 of the 10 tallest hotels in the world are in Dubai

Did you know? 7 of the 10 tallest hotels in the world are in Dubai

UAE to charge suspects after foiling Sudan-bound arms smuggling attempt

UAE to charge suspects after foiling Sudan-bound arms smuggling attempt

6-month extension granted to correct status of runaway domestic workers in Saudi Arabia

6-month extension granted to correct status of runaway domestic workers in Saudi Arabia

UAE-UK flights: Advisory issued for Emirates, Etihad passengers flying to Manchester

UAE-UK flights: Advisory issued for Emirates, Etihad passengers flying to Manchester

Israeli troops kill two Palestinians in West Bank; settlers set mosque ablaze

Israeli troops kill two Palestinians in West Bank; settlers set mosque ablaze

 

Total revenue rose 18 per cent year-on-year to Dh21.7 billion ($5.9 billion), supported by strong performance across both passenger and cargo segments. Passenger revenue increased 20 per cent year-on-year to Dh18.2 billion ($4.9 billion), reflecting the airline’s increased capacity and enhanced network. Cargo revenue grew 8 per cent to Dh3.2 billion ($875 million), driven by improved capacity and higher volumes (+6 per cent year-on-year).

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The performance highlights the airline's growth, rising customer satisfaction, and continued efficiency improvements.

Operating performance remained robust, with EBITDA increasing 27 per cent year-on-year to Dh4.3 billion (U.S.$ 1.2 billion), translating to an improved EBITDA margin of 20 per cent, +1pp compared to the same period last year. Strong cash generation continued, with operating cash flow reaching nearly AED 6 billion (more than U.S.$ 1.5 billion), an increase of more than 40 per cent compared to last year.

Etihad carried 16.1 million passengers in the first nine months of 2025 – the highest ever in its history – an 18 per cent increase year-on-year, supported by a 17 per cent rise in capacity and a higher load factor of 88 per cent (+1pp year-on-year).

Customer satisfaction continued to rise throughout 2025, with Net Promoter Scores (NPS) improving across all cabins and reaching record levels in premium. The new A321LR fleet has been particularly well received by guests, setting a new benchmark for comfort and service on narrow-body aircraft.

“Etihad’s performance this year has set a new benchmark, outpacing the market and driving nearly half of the UAE’s total passenger growth,” said Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways.