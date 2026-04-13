Etihad Airways launches five new destinations, 28 additional flights to China

Etihad Airways has announced a significant expansion of its mainland China network, launching five new routes and adding 28 weekly flights, marking one of the airline’s largest single market increases in recent years.

The expansion will see Etihad operate services from Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport (AUH) to:

Shanghai Pudong (PVG)

Guangzhou (CAN)

Chengdu (TFU)

Hangzhou (HGH)

Shenzhen (SZX)

This brings the carrier's total operation in mainland China to 35 weekly flights across six destinations, including its existing daily service to Beijing Daxing (PKX).

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Each of the five destinations plays a distinct role within China’s economic and cultural landscape.

Shanghai Pudong is a global financial centre and a major international cargo hub; Guangzhou (CAN) is a key gateway for manufacturing and trade in southern China; Chengdu (TFU) is a fast-growing hub for innovation and technology in western China; Hangzhou (HGH) is a leading centre for the digital economy and e-commerce; and Shenzhen (SZX) is a global technology powerhouse and a major export market.

All services will be operated by Etihad’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner fleet, equipped with 28 business and 262 economy seats.

Enhancing connectivity, cargo movement

The expanded network will significantly enhance the movement of passengers and goods between the two countries, while increasing access to China’s major commercial, industrial and technology centres. It also strengthens cargo connectivity across critical manufacturing and export hubs, supporting global supply chains and high-value trade flows.

All routes will be part of Etihad’s joint venture with China Eastern Airlines, enhancing passenger connectivity between the UAE and China. China Eastern currently operates routes between Shanghai, Kunming and Xi’an and the UAE.

The expansion is further supported by Etihad’s cargo joint venture with SF Airlines, strengthening air freight connectivity and supporting the movement of goods across key trade corridors between China and global markets.