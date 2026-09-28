Etihad Airways to increase daily flights between Abu Dhabi, Sydney

Etihad Airways announced it will be increasing flights between Abu Dhabi and Sydney to two daily flights, starting from December 15, coinciding with the Australian summer season.

The increase includes four weekly flights in addition to the ten existing flights, bringing the total number of services to two daily flights throughout the week. These will all be operated on an Airbus A350-1000 aircraft, with a capacity of over 5,000 seats per week in each direction.

The business class cabin includes a private passenger area with a sliding door, a seat that converts into a 79-inch flat bed, along with wireless charging and an 18.5-inch screen.

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As for economy class, it includes 17.4-inch wide seats, equipped with 13.3-inch 4K touch screens and a Bluetooth audio system, while high-speed Wi-Fi is available in both classes.

The second daily flight gives travellers from Australia more options to explore Abu Dhabi, including the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the new Zayed National Museum, the golden beaches of Saadiyat, Qasr Al Hosn, as well as attending the Formula 1 race at Yas Marina during the weekend in December.

Travellers with connecting flights through Abu Dhabi can also take advantage of the Abu Dhabi Stopover programme, which offers a free hotel stay for one or two nights, and currently includes Al Ain with its UNESCO World Heritage gardens and forts.

The additional flights contribute to expanding connectivity options across Etihad Airways' network in the Gulf region, the Middle East, the Indian subcontinent, Africa and Europe.

For passengers travelling to Sydney, the second daily flight offers additional connecting options to destinations in Australia and New Zealand via partner airlines Qantas, Jetstar and Air New Zealand.

The two departure flights from New South Wales also coincide with Etihad Airways’ morning and evening flight times in Abu Dhabi, providing same-day connecting flights across the Gulf region to Zurich, Geneva, Milan, Rome, Frankfurt, Munich, Dusseldorf, Paris, Amsterdam, Madrid, Barcelona, ​​London, Manchester, and Dublin.

Eric Dee, Etihad Airways’ Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, said the increased flights to Sydney provide greater flexibility for travellers between Australia and Etihad Airways’ network of destinations, and enhance air connectivity options via Abu Dhabi to destinations in the Middle East and Europe.

He added that the additional flights provide wider options for travelling to new destinations, connecting with family and friends, and getting business done, in addition to taking advantage of the Abu Dhabi stopover programme.

Etihad Airways’ network in Australia also includes daily flights between Abu Dhabi and Melbourne on Boeing 787 aircraft.