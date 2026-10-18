Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi-bound flight diverted due to medical emergency

The plane took off from Canada's Toronto Pearson International Airport

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 18 Oct 2026, 10:47 AM
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An Etihad Airways flight that was on its way to Abu Dhabi was diverted to Jordan on Saturday, October 17, after a passenger required immediate medical treatment, the airline announced.

Flight EY022 took off from Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) in Ontario, Canada and was due to arrive in Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport (AUH) but changed its course and headed to Queen Alia International Airport (AMM) in Amman instead.

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No further details were immediately available.

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