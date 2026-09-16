Etihad Airways expands free stopover programme to include Abu Dhabi's Al Ain Region

Etihad Airways, the UAE's national carrier, has announced on Wednesday, expanding its stopover programme to include Al Ain region, giving travellers more options to enjoy free hotel stays.

As part of the offer, guests connecting through Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport will be able to choose to spend their complimentary hotel stay in the Al Ain Region or Abu Dhabi City. Launched in 2024, the Abu Dhabi Stopover programme offers eligible Etihad passengers a free one or two-night hotel stay during their transit through Abu Dhabi on the way to or from their chosen destination in Etihad’s global network. Encouraging guests to break up a long journey by offering a bonus, hassle-free holiday at no extra cost.

The expansion comes as the Al Ain Region marks its year as the Capital of Arab Tourism 2026, designated by the Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism and is in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).

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Guests booking directly on etihad.com, or via select travel agents, can add a stopover and choose from a range of hotels in Al Ain, including Four Points by Sheraton Al Ain, Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort Al Ain, Al Ain Rotana and Danat Al Ain Resort, among others, with no additional cost for the room. Etihad's boarding pass continues to double as a Stopover Pass, offering discounts on attractions and dining, valid across both Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

Both Abu Dhabi and Al Ain stopover guests benefit from Etihad and DCT Abu Dhabi's complimentary medical travel insurance, introduced in June 2026 with coverage by The National Insurance Company – Daman. Eligible international visitors travelling on Etihad-operated flights receive automatic cover for up to 15 days, with no application required.

The new initiative includes complimentary shuttle transfers between Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Region as part of the stopover booking.

“We've seen strong demand and excellent bookings for the Abu Dhabi Stopover since its launch, showing that our guests want more time to explore when they fly with us, to slow down between flights. It’s clear travellers want more than a transit stop, they want a reason to stay," said Aysha Al Kaabi, VP Commercial Enablement and Engagement at Etihad Airways.

Haitham Ali Khamis, Acting Director of Tourism Products Development, Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, commented by saying: “Al Ain Region offers visitors a distinctive perspective on Abu Dhabi through its Unesco-listed cultural sites, historic forts, oases and natural landscapes. Expanding the stopover programme to include Al Ain Region allows more visitors to discover another side of the emirate while extending their stay.”