Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi-Taiwan flights delayed due to Typhoon Bavi

Etihad Airways has delayed flights between Abu Dhabi and Taipei due to Typhoon Bavi, which is disrupting operations at Taiwan's Taipei Taoyuan International Airport.

The airline said flight EY898, scheduled to depart from Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi (AUH) to Taipei Taoyuan International Airport (TPE) on July 10, has been delayed because of the severe weather conditions.

As a result, the return service, flight EY899 from Taipei to Abu Dhabi on July 11, will also operate later than scheduled.

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Etihad said it is closely monitoring the situation and will continue to provide updates to affected passengers as more information becomes available.

Travellers booked on either flight have been advised to ensure their contact details are up to date so they can receive the latest flight information via SMS or email.

Passengers who need to modify their booking or require assistance have been asked to contact Etihad Airways through its customer service channels, including local phone numbers, live chat and social media.

The airline apologised for the disruption, adding that the safety and comfort of its passengers and crew remain its top priority.

The powerful typhoon approached a remote chain of islands in Japan's southwest on Friday, prompting authorities to warn of violent winds, torrential rain, landslides and flooding in what could be the region's most destructive storm in years.

Typhoon Bavi is expected to pass very close to Japan's Sakishima Islands, a remote island chain near Taiwan that is part of Okinawa Prefecture, early on Saturday morning, according to meteorological authorities.

In the Philippines, 15 people died on the southern island of Mindanao after heavy rains from a southwest monsoon system enhanced by Bavi, a disaster official said.

Airlines grounded dozens of flights in the region. Japan Airlines said it had cancelled more than 100 flights for Friday and Saturday, affecting nearly 20,000 passengers. All Nippon Airways cancelled more than 160 flights through Sunday, disrupting travel for roughly 20,000 people.